Suspected arsonist arrested in connection with recent fires in Attica

A 24-year-old man was remanded in custody on Wednesday on a string of arson charges after authorities connected him to 16 fires in different parts of Attica. The suspect is accused of setting fires on forest and farmland in the areas of Penteli, Anthousa and Geraka between July 14 and August 1.



Meanwhile the fire service and Greek Police are both on standby after a fire broke out on Tuesday night in the Veikou Woods (Alsos Veikou), northeast of central Athens, apparently also the work of an arsonist. Municipal authorities Wednesday oversaw an operation to clear the area of garbage while the head of the fire service, Vassilis Kapelios, ordered inspections in all wooded areas of Athens and other cities in a bid to prevent similar fires.



Strong winds on Wednesday fanned the flames of a forest fire in the area of Zeli in the prefecture of Fthiotida, central Greece, hampering the efforts of firefighters to contain the blaze and keep it away from residential areas.