Counterfeit goods seized from Athens home

Members of the Finance Ministry’s Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE) seized hundreds of bootleg goods from a private property in Nea Philadelphia, northeastern Athens, according to a statement released on Wednesday.



The raid led to the confiscation of 229,100 watches, 32,300 wallets, 18,700 pairs of sunglasses and 648 pairs of shoes – all counterfeit versions of designer goods. The SDOE officers also seized thousands of fake labels and stamps of well-known designers.



A Chinese national was arrested on a series of forgery charges and faced an Athens prosecutor Wednesday, according to a statement by SDOE, which said that a second suspect was also being sought.