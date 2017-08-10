The saga over the Skouries gold mine project in the northern Greek region of Halkidiki, which is backed by Canadian gold-mining company Eldorado and has been dogged by controversy and setbacks for years now, reads like a bad soap opera.



Ruling SYRIZA, however, is not capable of solving its own internal disagreements tha have led to the stalling of the Skouries project, and that’s why it has failed its latest maturity test.



Foreign investors and international markets believe that Skouries and the project to develop Athens’s old international airport at Elliniko are the two projects which will really show whether or not things have changed in Greece and whether or not the government itself has learned anything and changed its ways for the better.



It appears that those interested in Greece might just have to wait a little while longer for that to become apparent.