Tourists try to catch a breeze in sweltering Athens

Tourists are seen using Segways on a siteseeing tour of the historic center of Athens on Wednesday, when the latest heat wave took temperatures to a high of 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit) in the capital. Temperatures are expected to rise further over the coming days, peaking on Saturday when they are forecast to reach 40C (104F) for the second time in a week. Meanwhile, authorities are bracing for another bumper year for tourism, with some 30 million foreign visitors expected to visit Greece by the end of the year. [Vasilis Rougos/Eurokinissi]