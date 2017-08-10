Fire breaks out east of Athens
A wildfire broke out near the Kaisariani firing range park, east of Athens, after 2 p.m. on Thursday.
At least 40 firefighters with 10 engines and two water-dropping helicopters were battling the blaze, the fire department said in a statement.
Reports said strong winds were stoking the blaze and making it difficult for firefighting crews to contain the flames so they would not reach residential areas.