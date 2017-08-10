NEWS |

 
NEWS

Fire breaks out east of Athens

TAGS: Fires

A wildfire broke out near the Kaisariani firing range park, east of Athens, after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

At least 40 firefighters with 10 engines and two water-dropping helicopters were battling the blaze, the fire department said in a statement.

Reports said strong winds were stoking the blaze and making it difficult for firefighting crews to contain the flames so they would not reach residential areas.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 