The Persians | Epidaurus | August 11 & 12

Director Aris Binaris makes his Epidaurus debut in a Cyprus Theater Organization production of Aeschylus' tragedy “The Persians” at the ancient theater as part of the Greek Festival on Friday and Saturday, August 11-12. Music and sound are key elements in the director's take on the ancient play, laying emphasis on the dramatic high points.



The play is in Greek with English surtitles. For tickets, which cost 10-45 euros, and information about how to get to the theater, visit the festival's website, www.greekfestival.gr.