The Space Age | Athens | To September 10

Seventy years after the Soviet Union sent Sputnik, the first artificial Earth satellite, into orbit and the beginning of the Space Age, the Romantso venue in central Athens is launching “The Space Age: Electric and Electronic Art in Greece 1957-1989,” an exhibition that will run through September 9. The exhibition explores the accompanying utopian philosophies inspired by the ideas of space exploration and technology in the fields of music (Iannis Xenakis, Anestis Logothetis, Jani Christou, Nikos Mamagakis, Michalis Adamis), visual arts (Takis, Pantelis Xagoraris, George Zongolopoulos, Kostis Triantafyllou, Minos Argyrakis), cinema, architecture and urban planning. Admission is free of charge and opening hours are 6 to 11 p.m. daily.



Bios Romantso, 3-5 Anaxagora,

tel 216.700.3325, Bios ROMANTSO