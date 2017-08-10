Temperatures to drop this weekend

A heat wave that has gripped the country for the past week is expected to start easing Saturday with storms forecast for northern parts over the weekend, according to the National Meteorological Service (EMY).



Following a small dip on Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise again, reaching highs of 40 degrees Celsius across much of the mainland Friday, with storms expected to follow later in the day.



Air-conditioned venues are to remain open to the public in Athens, Thessaloniki and other major cities so that the elderly and other vulnerable citizens can seek respite from the searing temperatures.