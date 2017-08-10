Racket with members in Greece sold illegal drugs on the internet

Officers of the Greek Police’s cyber crimes squad have traced four members of an international racket believed to have sold illegal drugs, including heroin and ecstasy pills, online to customers in Greece, sources said Thursday.



The police launched a probe after the National Organization for Medicines (EOF) lodged a complaint about a site which is alleged to have carried advertisements for the sale of heroin, MDMA (ecstasy), LSD, cannabis and other drugs.



The investigation led police to four suspected members of the racket, all believed to be based abroad.