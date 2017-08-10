Ta Nea publishes its last newspaper

The final issue of the Ta Nea daily newspaper of the Lambrakis Media Group (DOL) was published on Thursday, while the weekly To Vima, which belongs to the same group, will not be published on Sunday. According to reports, all staff at DOL will be fired on Friday, and an undisclosed number is expected to be rehired by its new owner, shipping magnate Vangelis Marinakis.



Alter Ego, of which Marinakis is the main shareholder, won a tender earlier in the year concerning 353 titles and trademarks of DOL newspapers, radio stations, magazines etc, along with its stakes in other companies, its equipment and rich media archive.



The Union of Journalists (ESHEA) called on the new bosses to ensure that all workers are rehired. According to reports, workers will be paid wages owed by the previous owner by the end of October.