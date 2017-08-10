Migrants rescued near Kastellorizo

The crew of a vessel belonging to the European Union’s border monitoring agency Frontex Thursday rescued 43 undocumented migrants from an inflatable dinghy off the islet of Ro, near Kastellorizo. With the help of a Hellenic Coast Guard boat, the Frontex crew transferred the migrants from their dinghy to the Frontex vessel and then to Kastellorizo.



It remained unclear if any suspected smugglers were among the 43 migrants detained.