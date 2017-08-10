NEWS |

 
NEWS

Bomb scare aboard ferry leads to delays at Santorini port

TAGS: Crime

A phone call claiming that a bomb had been planted on a ship that was scheduled to leave Santorini for Piraeus caused disruption at the holiday island’s port on Thursday.

Two ships – the Champion Jet catamaran and the Nisos Samos ferry boat – which were docked at the port were boarded by port authorities with sniffer dogs, leading to departure delays and grief for passengers who were forced to disembark during the inspection.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 