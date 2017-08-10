Bomb scare aboard ferry leads to delays at Santorini port
A phone call claiming that a bomb had been planted on a ship that was scheduled to leave Santorini for Piraeus caused disruption at the holiday island’s port on Thursday.
Two ships – the Champion Jet catamaran and the Nisos Samos ferry boat – which were docked at the port were boarded by port authorities with sniffer dogs, leading to departure delays and grief for passengers who were forced to disembark during the inspection.