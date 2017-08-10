Transport delays in Athens draw commuters’ ire

Public transport service delays in the capital this summer have reportedly prompted a backlash from commuters against staff working for STASY – the company that manages the Greek capital’s metro, ISAP electric railway and tram.



In a statement, STASY workers said they are “on the side of commuters” and urged the company to take the necessary measures to resolve the issue.



“Those responsible for the timetables must heed the recommendations of workers who have the know-how and the necessary experience,” STASY workers said in a written statement.



The workers added that timetables should take into consideration that more people use public transport in Athens today because of the country’s financial crisis and the spike in visitor numbers in recent years.