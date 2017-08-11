Police identify suspect in Gerakas murder probe

Police said on Friday that they have identified the perpetrator behind the murder in July of a 60-year-old man in Gerakas, east of Athens.

The body of the 60-year-old was found last month inside a car parked on a street corner.

Using footage from surveillance cameras that had been operating in the area, police identified a 49-year-old man as the perpetrator. The suspect is the father of a 20-year-old student for whose manslaughter the 23-year-old son of the victim was convicted and jailed last year.

According to one account of events, the victim had sought to secure a reprieve for his son based on a health problem for which the latter was receiving medical treatment. It is thought that this attempt to secure release for the 23-year-old may have angered the 49-year-old.



