Man, 58, is arrested after he claimed his dead mother’s pensions for 10 years

A 58-year-old man has been arrested in Artemida, in eastern Attica, for collecting his dead mother’s pension for 10 years.



The man, whose name has not been made public by the authorities, is estimated to have fraudulently claimed as much as 108,836 euros since the death of his mother in 2002.



The man, who was co-owner of the account to which pension payments were credited, is said to have received the monthly checks until 2012.



No more details were immediately available about the case.