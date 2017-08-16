Olive Oil | Sparta | Year-round

The Museum of the Olive and Greek Olive Oil in the Peloponnesian city of Sparta offers fascinating insights into the history of olive cultivation and olive oil production in Greece from prehistoric times to the early 20th century, from their roles in mythology, religion and the economy to art, culture and cuisine. The museum is open every day except Tuesdays and holidays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The standard entrance fee is 3 euros while admission is free for under-18s and over-65s.



Museum of the Olive & Greek Olive Oil, 129 Othonos-Amalias, tel 273.108.9315