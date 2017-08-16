Man & Nature | Stymphalia | Year-round

The Environment Museum of Stymphalia examines the interdependence of mankind and nature and their harmonious coexistence in the Stymphalia basin in the Greek region of Corinth. Located on a hillside overlooking Lake Stymphalia, where, according to mythology, Hercules confronted and slew the Stymphalian birds, the museum focuses on how the region's environment influenced the development of human activity, in particular traditional professions. The museum is open every day except Tuesdays and holidays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The standard entrance fee is 3 euros while admission is free for under-18s and over-65s.



Environment Museum of Stymphalia, tel. 274.702.2296