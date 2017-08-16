Giorgos Zymarakis | Chios | To October 2

The Piraeus Bank Cultural Foundation (PIOP) has organized an exhibition of artworks by Giorgos Zymarakis, titled “Inspiration Chios,” at the Mastic Museum in the village of Pyrgi on the eastern Aegean island. Reminscent of the naive style, these paintings take viewers back to the island as it was during the artist's childhood. The museum is open Wednesdays to Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Chios Mastic Museum, Pyrgi, Rachi,

tel 22710.722.12, www.piop.gr