Adding insult to injury

Thousands of Greek citizens were jailed or tortured by the authorities during the military dictatorship that ruled the country from the colonels’ rise to power following a coup in 1967 until their downfall in 1974.



The survivors carry the physical and mental scars of that period inside them to this day. Despite this burden, most have moved on with their lives since then. Many have even gone on to achieve great things, and done so with dignity.



They are the people who are especially angered, and rightfully so, by the very cynical way in which their brutal experience during the years of the dictatorship is now being used for very cynical purposes by the leftist-led government which is in power today.