Two tons of cannabis seized from a yacht near Kythira
Online
Coast guard officials on Kythira detained two foreign men on Friday, an Italian and an Albanian national, after seizing some 2 tons of cannabis from a yacht spotted sailing off the island’s southern coast.
Coast guard officials on Kythira detained two foreign men on Friday, an Italian and an Albanian national, after seizing some 2 tons of cannabis from a yacht spotted sailing off the island’s southern coast.
According to a statement issued by the coast guard, the vessel had set sail from Italy, collected the drugs from Albania and had been bound for the islands of the Aegean.