NEWS |

 
NEWS

Two tons of cannabis seized from a yacht near Kythira

TAGS: Crime

Coast guard officials on Kythira detained two foreign men on Friday, an Italian and an Albanian national, after seizing some 2 tons of cannabis from a yacht spotted sailing off the island’s southern coast.

According to a statement issued by the coast guard, the vessel had set sail from Italy, collected the drugs from Albania and had been bound for the islands of the Aegean. 

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 