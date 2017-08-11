Man threatened suicide at Athens police station

A Nigerian man threatened to kill himself with a piece of glass while holding his 18-month daughter in his arms at a police station in Galatsi, north of central Athens, Friday. Officers managed to convince the man to hand over the glass and surrender after lengthy negotiations.



The man had been arrested after a female compatriot filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape. Police found him at his home with his daughter. According to reports, officers took the child to the police station, since they had no legal right to separate it from its father.



Fearing, however, that authorities would take his daughter away from him, the man smashed an office window and threatened to slash his own throat.