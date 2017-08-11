NEWS |

 
NEWS

Patra police searching for serial arsonist

TAGS: Crime

Police in Patra, western Greece, are searching for a serial arsonist, or arsonists, with a penchant for setting fires to parked cars and motorcycles. According to reports, two more motorcycles were torched Friday morning, while an attempt was made to set fire to a car.

Officers are investigating some 13 similar arson attacks carried out since last Sunday.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 