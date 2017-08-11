Patra police searching for serial arsonist
Police in Patra, western Greece, are searching for a serial arsonist, or arsonists, with a penchant for setting fires to parked cars and motorcycles. According to reports, two more motorcycles were torched Friday morning, while an attempt was made to set fire to a car.
Officers are investigating some 13 similar arson attacks carried out since last Sunday.