Kos port to reopen after initial phase of post-quake repairs

The main port on Kos, which was seriously damaged by a 6.6-magnitude earthquake last month that struck the island, killing two people, is to become fully operational again on Saturday following the completion of a first phase of repairs.

Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis visited the Dodecanese island on Friday to inspect the repairs ahead of the resumption of operations at the port from tomorrow when ferries will be able to dock again.

The Finance Ministry approved the release of 400,000 euros for the initial repairs to the port immediately after the quake at the end of last month. More extensive repairs are to be carried out in the fall, Spirtzis said.

The island has been rattled by numerous aftershocks since the 6.6-level temblor struck on July 21, killing two tourists and injuring several others, as well as causing widespread damage.