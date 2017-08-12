Visiting Athens near top of Chinese travelers' to-do list

Athens is one of the most sought-after destinations for Chinese travelers, according to the Hotels.com Chinese International Travel Monitor, a report based on research conducted by Ipsos.



Athens is third on the list of destinations in Europe and the Middle East, with 4 percent of Chinese travelers saying they would like to see the Greek capital.



The most popular destination in this category was Paris, with 18 percent saying they wanted to travel there, followed by London on 5 percent.



The average amount Chinese travelers spend per day has increased from 414 dollars in 2016 to 446 dollars this year, a rise of 8 percent.