The Italian Navy’s sail training vessel Palinuro is seen arriving at the port of Piraeus on Saturday. The schooner, on which cadets from the Italian Navy CPO School in Taranto, southern Italy, are currently undergoing training, will remain moored in Piraeus until Tuesday. Members of the public will be able to go aboard the vessel from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday. [ANA-MPA]