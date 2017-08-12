Firefighters battle dozens of blazes across Greece

The country’s fire service was tested on Saturday by consistently high temperatures, strong winds and tinder-dry conditions, with firefighters dispatched to battle dozens of blazes across the country.

Among the largest were fires that broke out in Koropi, eastern Attica, on the Ionian island of Zakynthos and near the resort of Ierapetra on Crete.

Greek firefighters were also sent to fight blazes that started in southern Albania at the end of last week but spread across the border into the areas of Palabas and Limeri in the prefecture of Thesprotia.

Greek water-dropping aircraft had contributed to efforts to fight the flames on Friday.

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection warned that areas at the greatest risk of fire were in central Greece, the Peloponnese and the Ionian islands.