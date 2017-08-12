Professional diver, aged 47, drowns off Chios

Authorities on the eastern Aegean island of Chios have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 47-year-old professional diver who drowned during an underwater cleanup on Friday.

According to local media, the 47-year-old had been diving with another man who noticed his partner’s absence after returning to the surface.

On returning to the seabed, he found his diving partner unconscious, resurfaced and called emergency services.

Rescuers brought the 47-year-old ashore and attempted to resuscitate him but to no avail. A coroner’s report was expected to reveal the precise cause of death.