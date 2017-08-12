Tensions rising at migrant centers as influx continues

Tensions are building at reception centers on the islands of the eastern Aegean as the influx of migrants arriving from neighboring Turkey continues unabated while departures are moving at a significantly slower rate.

An average of between 80 and 90 migrants reach the islands daily, according to official figures. The numbers are a fraction of the thousands that were landing daily at the peak of the refugee crisis two years ago but they are increasing the pressure on already overcrowded reception centers.

The two centers on Lesvos were designed to host a maximum of 3,500 but are currently accommodating 4,381. Chios is hosting 2,204, twice the maximum capacity of 1,100, and the situation is even worse at the Samos center, which is hosting 2,879 people, more than three times the recommended maximum of 850.

Overcrowded conditions lead to frequent brawls at the centers, often between migrants of different ethnic backgrounds.