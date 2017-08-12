Police seize thousands of contraband goods in Halkidiki

Police in Halkidiki, northern Greece, seized more than 4,500 contraband goods in a crackdown at tourist resorts in the area between August 7 and 11, according to a police statement released on Saturday.

The raids led to the arrest of eight people believed to have been touting the goods – seven Bangladeshi nationals and a Senegalese man.

Officers confiscated 4,669 bootleg items including clothing, watches, wallets, toys, cell phone accessories and sunglasses.

All the seized items were destroyed in line with regulations governing the trade of contraband goods.