Software to cut red tape for permits and checks

New software, which will help authorities have a clear picture of all the licenses that each company has, as well as the checks that have been conducted, is due to be up and running in 2019.



The program, which is being designed according to guidelines provided by the World Bank, is seen as an important step in combating corruption and bureaucracy.



The project is being overseen by the General Secretariat for Trade and, according to government sources, will allow all public bodies that carry out checks on businesses to communicate directly with each other so they can avoid conducting unnecessary inspections.



The scheme will cost 1.5 million euros to set up and this will be covered by European Union funds. A tender will be held for the project, with the winning bidder expected to be selected by next summer.



On June 6 the General Secretariat of Trade also launched an online platform for the licensing of certain businesses, such as restaurants and tourism accommodation. Within a month, it had been used by 4,760 businesses.