Traffic peaks in holiday exodus from Athens

Passengers are seen boarding a ferry at Piraeus port on Saturday ahead of the August 15 national holiday, traditionally viewed as the peak of the Greek summer season. An estimated 23,760 passengers left the country’s main port for the Aegean islands on Friday. Another 8,648 and 3,150 reportedly departed from the ports of Rafina and Lavrio on the same day. Ferries are said to be operating at capacity. Meanwhile, tourism officials advise travelers to arrive at Piraeus port at least an hour before departure. Public works have caused major traffic delays on roads leading to the port. [ANA-MPA]