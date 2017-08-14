Golden Dawn praises White supremacist rally in Virginia

In a statement on its website, Greece's neonazi Golden Dawn praised a white supremacist rally in Virginia last week that turned fatal when a far-right protester drove a car into a crowd of anti-fascist protesters.

Describing the rally as a "dynamic demonstration against illegal immigration," Golden Dawn accused anti-fascist protesters of seeking to break it up "with the classic method of holding a counter-demonstration."

"Fully equipped anarcholeftists attacked the peaceful demonstration of the American Patriots but the outcome of events was not what they expected," GD wrote.

"The legal gathering of the patriots was banned and the anti-fascists continued their violent acts with a tragic conclusion: a citizen hit participants of the counter-rally with his car, causing a death and many injuries."