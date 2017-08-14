Moderate quake hitting Turkey, shakes Kos and Rhodes

A moderate quake, measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale, struck the Turkish coastline in the early hours of Monday and was felt on the islands of Kos, which was struck by a strong temblor last month, and on Rhodes.

According to the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the quake struck shortly before 3 a.m.

Its epicenter was located some 70 kilometers northwest of Rhodes and some 72 kilometers northeast of Kos.

A 6.6-magnitude quake last month killed two tourists on Kos, injured several people and caused widespread damage.

The island has been rattled by milder aftershocks since then.

