Moderate quake hitting Turkey, shakes Kos and Rhodes
The island has been rattled by milder aftershocks since then.
A moderate quake, measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale, struck the Turkish coastline in the early hours of Monday and was felt on the islands of Kos, which was struck by a strong temblor last month, and on Rhodes.
According to the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the quake struck shortly before 3 a.m.
Its epicenter was located some 70 kilometers northwest of Rhodes and some 72 kilometers northeast of Kos.
A 6.6-magnitude quake last month killed two tourists on Kos, injured several people and caused widespread damage.
