Wild fire response fuels clash between gov't and opposition

As firefighters battled several blazes in northeastern Attica and on the Ionian island of Zakynthos on Monday, the government clashed with the political opposition over the response to the fires.

In a statement, the main conservative New Democracy accused the government of failing to take swift and decisive action while PASOK compared Public Order Minister Nikos Toskas to the clueless Police Inspector Clouseau character played by Peter Sellers.

The opposition parties were responding to suggestions by ministry sources that the fires were the result of "an arson campaign across the country."

ND referred to "an attempt to distract public opinion" and challenged Toskas to present evidence of a concerted attempt to destabilize the country by arsonists.



