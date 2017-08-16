Silversmithing | Ioannina | Year-round

Located in the Castle of Ioannina, the Silversmithing Museum presents the tools and techniques used by craftsmen in this city long associated with the art of silversmithing. The museum, which focuses on the post-Byzantine period, also houses an impressive collection of finely crafted objects including jewelry, arms and martial gear, household silverware and personal effects. The Silversmithing Museum is open every day except Tuesdays and holidays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The standard entrance fee is 3 euros and admission is free for under-18s and over-65s.



Silversmithing Museum, Castle of Ioannina,

tel 265.106.4065