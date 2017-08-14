Rescue effort for two tourists continued after they found their way
Two French tourists who had alerted rescue services on Sunday that they were lost near a hiking trail linking Falasarna and Palaiohora on the island of Crete, eventually found their way out, without, however, notifying the relevant authorities until many hours later, when they arrived back at their hotel.
The pointless rescue operation lasted until the next morning.