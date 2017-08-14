Cheap excusesCOMMENT
It’s not just Greece that’s prone to summer fires, as weather and human factors lead to similar disasters in countries across Southern Europe every year.
However, if we want to reduce the risk of fires, measures must be enforced, while we also need the appropriate means and coordination to act fast when a fire starts so it’s less likely homes and lives will be put in danger.
Conspiracy theories are nothing but cheap excuses.