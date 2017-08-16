Blaze northeast of Athens brought under control

A fire that had been burning fiercely northeast of Athens since Sunday appeared to be under control early Wednesday after an overnight battle by firefighters.

Greece’s general secretary of civil protection, Yiannis Kapakis, said Wednesday he remained mildly optimistic about the progress made on the fire which started in the Kalamos, a coastal resort, before spreading to three more towns damaging at least 20 homes and burning thousands of hectares of pine forest.

Authorities said firefighters were performing overhaul operations to prevent fire from rekindling. Two fire-dropping aircraft and three helicopter were assisting in the efforts.