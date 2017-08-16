PM surveys fire damage in wake of criticism over absence

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras got a first-hand look at the fire-ravaged area northeast of Athens, before overseeing a ministerial meeting at the Maximos Mansion in Athens.



Tsipras, who came under heavy criticism over his absence during the three-day firefighting effort, surveyed the damage by military helicopter.



The blaze, which started in the coastal holiday resort of Kalamos on Sunday, was brought under control Wednesday. Μore than 300 firefighters remained deployed in the area, assisted by five water-dropping aicraft and six helicopters.



There were no reports of injuries in the fire, but at least 20 homes have been damaged. The area has been declared in a state of emergency.



Wildfires meanwhile continued in the Peloponnese in southern Greece and on the western island of Zakynthos.

