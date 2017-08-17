Contemporary Art | Rethymno | To December 31

“Ten Chapters: Artworks from the Permanent Collection of the CCA,” curated by Maria Maragou, marks the 25th anniversary since the founding of the Museum of Contemporary Art of Crete and presents some 200 pieces from the 650 that comprise the institution’s permanent collection. The selected artworks, dating from the 1950s to the present, are divided into 10 sections. The museum's summer opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (until October 31), and winter hours (from November 1) are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some parts of the exhibition are on display at the Venetian Castle's Twin Building and Artillery Building and the Church of Aghia Sophia. Check the museum's websites for opening hours at these venues.



Museum of Contemporary Art of Crete, 32 Mesolongiou,

tel 28310.525.30, www.cca.gr