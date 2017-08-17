Industrial Heritage | Volos | Year-round

The N&S Tsalapatas Rooftile and Brickworks Factory in Volos, central Greece, today functions as a museum which sheds light both on production techniques and the machinery used up until its closure in 1978 as well as the city's industrial heritage. Visitors can observe restored machinery including grinders, compressors, cutters, dryers and a Hoffmann kiln along with other important components of the production chain. The museum is open every day except Tuesdays and holidays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The standard entrance fee is 3 euros and admission is free for under-18s and over-65s.



N&S Tsalapatas Rooftile & Brickworks Museum, Notia Pyli (South Gate), tel 242.102.9844