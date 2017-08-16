Halkidiki car accident kills man, 86

An 86-year-old man was killed on Tuesday in a car accident near the town of Nikiti in Halkidiki, northern Greece. According to police, the man died when the car he was traveling hit another vehicle.



Two other passengers traveling in the same car as the 86-year-old, as well as its 63-year-old driver were hospitalized after the incidewnt. The driver of the other vehicle, a 38-year-old Romanian man, was not injured.