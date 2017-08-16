Couple on Crete drown trying to save their children

A man and a woman, both aged 35, died after trying to save two of their children in rough seas off Crete on Tuesday night. According to local reports, the couple had been camping with their four children at the beach in Geropotamo, Rethymno.



The parents disappeared after running into the sea when two of their children, a boy and a girl, who had gone for a swim, started calling for help. The owner of a nearby taverna managed to save the boy, while two other swimmers rescued the girl.



Nearly an hour later, the man and woman were found unconscious by coast guard officers who were unable to resuscitate them. The pair were taken to Rethymno hospital where they were pronounced dead.