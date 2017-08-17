Getting serious

Getting seriousCOMMENT
Unfortunately we’re always going to have a problem with fires in Greece, as will the rest of southern Europe. It doesn’t help that we’re the only country that employs conspiracy theories to justify our shortcomings.
What is urgently needed is a serious plan that includes other EU countries and absolute professionalism on the part of both the government and local officials.
The threat remains and requires seriousness and professionalism.