Morphou appeals to EU, UN

Municipal authorities of the occupied town of Morphou in northern Cyprus have reiterated a call to the United Nations and the European Union to exert pressure on Turkey to change its stance and contribute to a just solution to the Cyprus problem that will restore the basic human rights of all Cypriots.



“In our ongoing struggle and efforts for freedom and justice, your contribution in defending Cyprus’s sovereignty is of utmost importance,” the Municipal Council and Cultural and Athletic Organizations of Morphou said in a resolution handed Wednesday to the Cyprus government, the House of Representatives, the embassies of the United States, Russia, China and France, the British High Commission and the Representation of the EU in Cyprus.



“Cyprus can become an example of reconciliation, peace, prosperity and stability, not only for the Eastern Mediterranean, but for the world in general,” said the resolution, which was prepared on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Turkish invasion.



Moreover, it insisted that the Cyprus government “remains fully committed to the UN-sponsored process to reach a sustainable and enduring settlement that would reunify Cyprus based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and in full respect of the human rights of all Cypriots.”



It added that it is “regrettable that Turkey has so far refused to show any spirit of good-will or compromise, on even the simplest issues, working instead to entrench division and separation.”



It bemoaned last month’s collapse of talks to reunify the island and blamed Ankara’s unyielding demand to maintain the Treaty of Guarantees, rights of intervention and troops on the island.



“Beyond security and guarantees, the Turkish positions expressed in the rest of the chapters are not only far from the context of the secretary-general of the United Nations, but were such that in no case they could be accepted,” the resolution said, adding that Cyprus “should not be a hostage of Turkey or other foreign interests” and that all refugees must allowed to return to their homes.