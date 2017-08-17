Forest fire threatens homes on Greek island

Greek authorities say a forest fire is threatening homes in a village on the western island of Cephalonia, but no injuries have been reported.



The fire service says 18 firefighters, assisted by nine fire engines, 10 water tankers and earth-moving machinery are trying to contain the blaze. More forces from mainland Greece are on their way to help.



The service reports that flames have entered the gardens of some outlying houses but there is no indication so far of damage to buildings.



The fire just outside the village of Simotata broke out late Wednesday. Authorities say buses have been sent to the village in case evacuations become necessary.



Greece has been plagued by dozens of summer wildfires over the past few days.



[AP]