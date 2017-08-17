NEWS |

 
NEWS

Man, 62, arrested for sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl

TAGS: Crime

A 62-year-old man has been arrested in western Attica on charges of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

The incident happened on August 14 when the accused approached the underage girl and convinced her to follow him to a nearby fenced-off plot of land where she was sexually assaulted. The victim managed to escape and alert her parents.

A prosecutor on Thursday issued a detention order against the 62-year-old.

No more information was immediately available about the case.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 