Man, 62, arrested for sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl

A 62-year-old man has been arrested in western Attica on charges of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.



The incident happened on August 14 when the accused approached the underage girl and convinced her to follow him to a nearby fenced-off plot of land where she was sexually assaulted. The victim managed to escape and alert her parents.



A prosecutor on Thursday issued a detention order against the 62-year-old.



No more information was immediately available about the case.