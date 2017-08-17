NEWS |

 
Man detained for physically assaulting woman on Crete

Police in Hania on Crete Thursday detained a 44-year-old Greek man charged with seriously injuring a 31-year-old woman from Ukraine. According to police sources, the 44-year-old attacked the woman with a sharp object following an argument.

The 31-year-old was in hospital Thursday receiving treatment for her injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening.

