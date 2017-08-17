NEWS |

 
Accident kills two pedestrians near Chania

Two people died Thursday after being hit by a car while walking along a road near the Technical University of Crete in Hania. The driver, a 20-year-old Georgian national, has been arrested. The victims were a 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, both from Athens.

After the incident, the university released a statement expressing its condolences to the victims’ families and calling for the streets near the school to be made safer for pedestrians. 

