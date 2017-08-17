Soldier dead after train accident
A man died after being hit by a train Thursday at Oinoi railway station in Viotia, north of Athens. The man, an army conscript who had been heading home on leave from the nearby base where he was stationed, reportedly fell onto the tracks before an oncoming train.
The cause of the deadly accident is unknown. Another man, also a soldier, was hit by the same train and is being treated for injuries at the hospital in Halkida.